DEVELOPING SERT Called To Active Incident In Adams County: Pennsylvania State Police

There is an active police incident in Adams County involving a Special Emergency Response Team on Thursday, Jan. 5, Pennsylvania State Police Public Information Officer Trooper Megan Frazier tells Daily Voice.

Police were called to a man inside a residence in the 3400 block of Route 94 in Hamilton Township, around 8 p.m., according to Frazer and the Adams County dispatch logs.

The police are asking the public to avoid the area.

"As of now, the public is not in danger it is an isolated incident," Frazer says.

There are fire police at the intersection of Carlisle Pike and York Road a few blocks a from the area, according to dispatch logs.

Additional information is unable to be released at the time of publication.

This is the third incident of someone barricading themselves in a home in central Pennsylvania in the last three days. An incident in Lower Paxton Township ended with an arrest and an incident in Susquehanna Township ended with the suicide of a man suspected of downloading child pornography. You can read about those instances here and here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Adams and receive free news updates.