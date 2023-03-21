Attempted Littlestown Bank Robber Nabbed In York County: Police

A 58-year-old Hanover convict has been arrested in connection with an attempted bank robbery in Littlestown, police say.

Rodney Warner, supposedly "attempted to rob the bank through the drive through," Littlestown police stated in a release on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

The Littlestown officers were called to a "hold up alarm" at the PNC Bank at 400 West King Street at around 10:38 a.m. on Mar. 14, 2023, according to the release. .

When they arrived, the suspect had fled, but employees then informed about what had happened and "within a few hours LPD Officers identified the vehicle and a suspect and secured a warrant for his arrest," as stated in the release.

Warner was taken into custody in West Manheim Township with assistance from the West Manheim Township and Penn Township police departments, as detailed in the release.

He was charged with one felony count of robbery from a financial institution

Warner has been held in the Adams County Jail after failing to post $5,000 in bail. His preliminary hearing has been set before Magisterial District Judge Christopher A. Snyder on March 29 at 11 a.m., according to his latest court docket.

Warner has a criminal recorded and was convicted of identity theft in York County in 2011, and serve two years of probation, court records show.

