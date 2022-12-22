10-Year-Old Takes Younger Brother On Wrong Way Police Pursuit Crashing Into Pole In Gettysburg

Hours before the snow began to fall, a 10-year-old boy apparently took his 6-year-old brother on a holiday joy ride in the wrong direction throughout Gettysburg on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, Pennsylvania state police say.

Troopers first noticed the children in the 2005 Ford Explorer as it was traveling west without any lights on York Street in Gettysburg Borough at 11:55 p.m., the police detailed in a release the following day.

As the Explorer sped around a traffic circle the wrong way, PSP troopers turned on their vehicle's lights and sirens in an attempt to stop the vehicle, but instead of stopping the child driver blew through several red lights.

The unnamed boys "continued to swerve wildly across the roadway and fluctuated speed” during the 3-mile pursuit ending when they struck the MetEd utility pole, police say.

The 10-year-old boy and his 6-year-old brother were unharmed and returned safely to their mom.

Additional information was not released.

