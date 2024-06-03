Eric Sterner of East Berlin died in the back of an Adams County UPMC Ambulance at the scene of a crash on West King Street in East Berlin Borough on Saturday, June 1, Pennsylvania State Police in Gettysburg detailed in a release the following Monday.

For an unknown reason, Sterner drove his 2011 Honda Civic over the double yellow lines and entered the opposing lane of traffic — fatally striking a 2012 Dodge 5500 truck around 9:21 a.m., the investigating Trooper Ryan Hoover explained.

The 69-year-old Gettysburg man driving the truck suffered a suspected back injury and his 67-year-old female passenger possibly had an injured shoulder, Hoover wrote. The pair were taken to Gettysburg Hospital. Their current conditions were not released.

Eric's church wrote the following about his sudden passing:

"Eric was such an important part of the life of Freedom Valley Church. Each and every one of us were affected by his servant’s heart, even if we didn’t know it. He set up chairs for every event and ministry, led a cleaning ministry, took attendance, loved and served our youth students relentlessly, ran our livestream, attended home groups, helped with funerals and baby showers and everything in between. We will miss Eric terribly, his kind heart and generous nature. Please pray for our congregation, but especially for Eric’s family right now. Service information to come."

In a GoFundMe launched to help Eric's family a first responder explained that Eric "was unconscious so he didn’t feel anything or know what was happening. He went straight into Gods arms." The first responder went on to say that in addition to first responders; people walking down, people in a restaurant, and people in their cars who saw it got out and ran over. "Everyone prayed while others were trying to help," according to the first responder.

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe to help Eric's Family.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Adams and receive free news updates.