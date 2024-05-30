Brianna "Brie" Michelle Lucas was found dead in her 2005 Chevrolet Impala at the scene of the crash, PSP explained. The crash happened at the intersection of Stone Jug and Old Harrisburg roads in Straban Township at 6:59 p.m. on Monday, May 27, as Investigating Trooper Christopher Cannino detailed in the PSP release.

Her 2-year-old daughter was conscious and evaluated by EMS at the scene before she was taken to Hershey Medical Center, authorities explained. She was released and will be ok, her grandmother explained on social media.

The other vehicle was 2007 Chevrolet Silverado pulling a loaded horse trailer, authorities said. The driver, 26-year-old Hailey B. Kuhn of Gettysburg, was unharmed as were her horses.

Cannino investigation of the crash revealed Lucas "proceeded through a stop sign without yielding the right of way" and was struck by Kuhn, as stated in the PSP release. All involved were noted to be properly restrained or wearing seatbelts.

Lucas's cause of death was multiple blunt force traumas and the manner was ruled accidental by the Adams County Coroner's Office.

In addition to PSP and the coroner's office, Gettysburg Fire Department, Biglerville Fire Company, and Adams Regional EMS responded to the scene.

Lucas's community has been sharing about its sudden loss on social media.

She was a class of 2017 graduate of Hanover High School and previously attended Biglerville High School where she was a member of the tracker team competiting in the shot put, according to her social media.

A celebration Brie's life will be held on June 29 in Maryland with the exact time and location to be determined, according to her mother Rose.

