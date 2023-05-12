PA Hunter Who Shot Neighbor In Head Instead Of Deer Learns His Fate

Michael A. Lloyd of Boalsburg was found tending to his neighbor when State College Police arrived at the scene of the shooting on Lenape Lane in College Township on Dec. 4, 2021, as Daily Voice previously reported.

Lloyd had fired two shots from a .45mm semiautomatic pistol at a "deer" on a hill across the road or about 10 to 15 yards up the bottom of his neighbor’s driveway, according to the criminal complaint.

He had hoped out, fired, got back in his car, went home, and surveyed his neighbor's land for the deer– which is when he found his neighbor, according to investigators.

The 81-year-old man had a 1 to 2-inch section of his skull removed at UPMC Altoona, but he pulled through although he testified that his life has "dramatically changed," as WJAC reported.

Photos posted to Lloyd's Facebook page show deer taxidermy hanging in his home.

Lloyd was charged with the following on Jan. 28, 2022, according to his court docket:

M2 Recklessly Endangering Another Person

M2 Shoot At Kill Injuring A Human Hunting

S2 Taking/Possession Of Game Or Wildlife

S3 Use Vehicle Conveyance Propelled By Other Than Military Personnel

S4 Unlawful Presence Of A Loaded Firearm Vehicle

S4 Unlawful Shooting On Or Across Highway

S5 Use Semi Automatic Rifle or Pistol

M2 Propulsion Of Missiles Onto Roadways

Lloyd has since apologized and submitted a plea, court records show. He will serve three to 23.5 months in prison and pay approximately $30,000 in restitution.

