Teen Drove Into Oncoming Traffic Killing PA Dad: State Police

A dad has died after a teenager drove into oncoming traffic on Thursday, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police.

Ben A. Scott, 19, of Three Springs, was driving his 2012 Ford Fusion north on Forge Hill Road/Route 641 in Lurgan Township when he veered into the southbound lanes around 3:38 a.m., the release shows.

Scott struck a 2005 Ford Escape in the 1300 block, forcing it off the road, and on it's passenger side door, facing north, police say.

Scott was taken to Holy Spirit Hospital with moderate injuries, the release shows.

The driver of the Ford Escape died at Chambersburg Hospital and was later indentified as Thomas "Tom" Joseph Zinoble, 52, of Three Springs, state police say.

Scott pleaded guilty to a summary charge for disregarding traffic lanes on Jan. 27, court records show.

No charges have been filed in this deadly crash.

Zenobile's community is already sharing about it's loss on social media.

"You were our rock. The person we called for everything. The person that was always there no matter what," Amber Parks writes in part in a Facebook post.

Zinobile was a class of 1987 graduate of Southern Huntingdon County High School, according to an alumni group on Facebook.

Zinobile is survived by his wife Denise M. Welch, his children, extended family and numerous friends, according to social media.

Funeral and memorial service details have not been released.

The investigation into this deadly crash is ongoing.

