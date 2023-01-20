Oklahoma Child Molester, Ex-Cop Flees Crash Killing Deacon, Leanne Elliott, 32, Of Pennsylvania

A former Oklahoma police investigator known for molesting a child and who was out on bail for allegedly strangling his wife, was in Pennsylvania for an unknown reason, when he hit police vehicles, then stuck a decon's vehicle— leaving her for dead— fleeing the scene of the crash that closed Route 15 in Latimore Township on Friday, Jan. 13, authorities say.

Ed Louis Willingham Jr., 53, of Sapulpa, OK had driven through the police barricades— almost hit a fire police officer who was helping direct traffic, triggering a police chase, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police. His Nissan Sentra was then supposedly involved in the two-vehicle crash— that killed Leanne N. Elliott, 32, of Camp Hill (previously of Maryland and Washington)— at the scene between Latimore Valley Road/Mountain Road and the exit for Route 94 (Hanover/York Springs) in Latimore Township around 2:30 p.m., according to the state police and emergency dispatchers in Adams County at the time of the incident.

As he fled and the chase continued, he slammed his vehicle into two marked state police vehicles, before a precision immobilization technique was used to stop his vehicle— this caused him "non-life-threatening injuries" which required him to be airlifted to York Hospital from the crash at the exit PA 134 - Taneytown Road and Exit: US 15 - Steinwehr Avenue in Cumberland Township around 3:43 p.m., according to state police.

Willingham was found guilty of molesting his former neighbor's 10-year-old daughter back when he worked on the police force in Oklahoma in 2007, court records and numerous media reports detail. He was sentenced to three years in Oklahoma state prison and 12 years of probation, but just as his probation came to an end in July 2021, he was arrested again for allegedly strangling his wife at a church in Sapulpa— causing bruising around her neck, court records obtained by News On 6 detail.

A month later, he was arrested again for violating a protection order, according to the outlet.

He was out on bail for the PFA violation and abuse charge at the time of this incident according to the Creek County Sheriff's office.

Leanne Elliott was born and raised in Brookhaven, she was a 2008 graduate of Sun Valley High School, Aston, PA, and a 2012 graduate of Trinity Lutheran College in Everett, WA, with a BA in Children, Youth, and Family Studies and a minor in both Children's and Youth Ministries, according to her obituary published on January 18, 2023.

"Immediately following college, Leanne began serving for nearly 10 years as Director of Christian Education, Youth and Family Ministries at Grace Lutheran Church in Westminster, MD. During this time, she continued her education at United Lutheran Seminary pursuing her Master's degree. Leanne completed her internship as Vicar at Zion Lutheran Church, Glen Rock, PA. After receiving her Master of Arts Degree in Ministerial Leadership from ULS in May 2022, she was called as Deacon of Faith Formation at Trindle Spring Lutheran Church, Mechanicsburg, PA," as written in her obituary.

Leanne is survived by "the love of her life, Kelvin Klemm, of Camp Hill, PA;" her parents, Gary and Diane Elliott of Brookhaven, PA, brother Jason, sister-in-law, Jackie, and niece Addison of Elkton, MD; "uncles, aunts, cousins, and the countless lives she touched," as stated in her obituary.

A visitation followed by a Service of Remembrance was held at Trindle Spring Lutheran Church, 14 State Road, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050 on Friday, January 20, 2023, starting at 10 a.m.

A second visitation followed by a Service of Remembrance will also be held at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 927 South Providence Road, Wallingford, PA 19086 starting at 9 a.m.

"As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, contributions in Leanne's memory to either of these churches will be received with love," the family requests in her obituary.

