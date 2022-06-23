'Loving' Brothers Killed In Deadly High-Speed Adams County Crash ID'd

Two more victims of a high-speed crash have been identified— both of whom are children, authorities say.

Christopher Heflin, 37, Devin Ditzler, 17, and Kayden Ditzler, 3, all of York City have now been identified as the victims of a single-vehicle crash in the 1800 block of Pine Run Road at 12:18 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, according to Pennsylvania state police and the victims' family.

Herlin had been driving when the 2011 Jeep sped up and exited the roadway for an unknown reason— landing 50 feet off the roadway into a tree in a cow pasture, according to the police release.

Three passengers in the Jeep were "critically injured" in the crash, authorities say.

An unidentified 17-year-old and April Ditzler, 37, of York, were taken by Community Life Team ambulances; and Vincent Martin, 32, of Gettysburg, was taken via Stat Medevac to Wellspan York Hospital, according to state police.

All three are listed in life-threatening condition as of Thursday, June 23, police say.

The older sister of boys' killed in the crash, Kayla Ditzler, has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the funeral costs.

"The tragic loss of my 3 year old brother Kayden and my 17 year old brother Devin came as a surprise yesterday night" she writes in part. "My two little brothers were loving and didn’t get to experience a full life like they should have."

The community has already been sharing about the sudden loss on social media.

The roadway reopened on Wednesday evening but police continue to investigate this deadly crash and ask any witnesses to call PSP at 717-334-8111.

If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe campaign page you can do so here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.