Nypd Impersonator With Pick Axe, Ghost Gun Caught By PSP Gettysburg

Johnny Lee Jackson Jr., 55, of Berwick, was driving a 2020 Jeep he had modified with red and blue flashing police-style lights when was pulled over, at 5:19 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 24, Pennsylvania State Police in Gettysburg detailed in a release. He was reportedly going 94 miles per hour in a marked 65 MPH zone at 146 US 15 South in Straban Township.

During the traffic stop the troopers made numerous unusual discoveries, as stated in the release:

"As the vehicle pulled over it was discovered that the license plate was covered in a substance that made it unreadable. While speaking with the driver, auxiliary light switches were observed. When the driver flipped the switches, it was discovered that they activated flashing red and blue lights in the front and rear of the vehicle. There was also a pick axe style weapon in plain view in the front seat. The driver was also found to be a convicted felon."

After all that, PSP troopers obtained a search warrant and went through Jackson's Jeep. They found a loaded 9 mm handgun with no serial number, also known as a ghost gun, in a locked center console.

They also found "additional police-related weapons, a handcuff key, and a NYPD hat," police said.

Jackson was arrested and held overnight at the Adams County Prison prior to his arraignment before Magisterial District Judge Matthew Robert Harvey at 7:40 a.m. on Saturday.

He was charged with the following according to his court docket:

Felony possession of a firearm is prohibited.

Misdemeanor firearm not to be carried without a license.

Misdemeanor impersonating a public servant.

Misdemeanor make repair or sell, etc. offensive weapons.

Summary offense improper use of emergency lights.

Summary offense exceeding the maximum speed limit by an estimated 29 MPH.

His bail was set at $30,000, by Judge Harvey, which he has yet to post.

Jackson's preliminary hearing is set before Harvey at 11 a.m. on Dec. 6.

Details about his felony conviction were not immediately available, Daily Voice has reached out to officials for more information. Check back here for any updates.

