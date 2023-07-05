'Novice' Motorcyclist Goes On 100MPH Chase In Littlestown: PA State Police

PSP Gettysburg first spotted the unidentified motorcyclist going at "an extremely high rate of speed on US 15 South," at 9:13 p.m. on Monday, July 3, 2023.

The troopers attempted to at least get his license plate number but the rider had obscured it, according to the PSP release on Wednesday.

That's when the police's lights and sirens were turned on as officers attempted a traffic stop— but the driver sped off at even higher rates of speed along Baltimore Pike.

The motorcyclist wove in and out of traffic at speeds over 100 MPH, but based on their driving technique the troopers determined they were "a novice driver at best," as stated in the release.

The traffic had increased by this time, so for "the safety of other motorists," the pursuit was halted, according to the release.

But "miraculously," the lead trooper in the pursuit later spotted the motorcyclist slowly driving into a residential neighborhood, state police said. The area is known to police and it is full of dead ends, which made it nearly impossible for the motorcyclist to elude the trooper.

As the PSP vehicle again pulled behind the motorcycle, the rider sped off, going up onto the sidewalk and into someone's backyard— which had freshly cut, and very slick wet grass— and the beginner-level rider was not up to the challenge, according to the release.

The motorcyclist wasarrested and was charged with 10 summary citations, according to police.

