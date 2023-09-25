NFL's Pittsburgh Steelers Airplane Makes Emergency Landing (Developing)

The plane's emergency landing happened on Monday, Sept. 25, according to a tweet on X by defensive tackle Cam Heyward.

Daily Voice has confirmed that Delta Airlines flight 8867 from Las Vegas to Pittsburgh made an unscheduled emergency landing at the Kansas City International Airport at 3:57 a.m.

According to flight logs, the flight has been rescheduled and is expected to arrive in Pittsburgh between 5 and 6:30 p.m.

Around 6 a.m. Steelers spokesperson Burt Lauten posted the following message on X:

"Our team charter plane was unexpectedly diverted to Kansas City early this morning on our way back to Pittsburgh following our game in Las Vegas. Everyone on the plane is safe, and we are making necessary plans to arrive back in Pittsburgh later today."

A replacement plane is expected, so all 182 passengers and crew onboard have been asked to remain onboard until it arrives between 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. according to KCI officials.

"The Airbus A330 departed Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas and was headed to Pittsburgh International Airport when it diverted," Federal Aviation Administration Public Affairs Specialist Rick Breitenfeldt told Daily Voice. "The crew reported a possible oil pressure issue [...] The FAA will investigate."

This is a developing story, so check back here for updates.

