Wrong-Way Motorcyclist Exceeds 110 MPH In US 15 Pursuit

A Gettysburg man was arrested after traveling the wrong direction on US Route 15 while going over 100 mph, according to Pennsylvania state police.

Kody Michae Luckenbaugh, 21, pushed his luck with police by fleeing an attempted traffic stop after speeding around a corner at York and Granite Station roads in Straban Township on Wednesday just before 7 a.m.

During the pursuit that followed, he traveled at speeds over 110 mph on his 2013 Yamaha motorcycle.

Due to safety concerns the pursuit halted but he was spotted again shortly after.

The second time he was spotted, he almost hit another vehicle head-on when he crossed into the northbound lanes of US Route 15 going over 100 mph heading southbound-- the opposite direction of the traffic.

Following these incidents an investigation led to his identification and arrest.

Luckenbaugh was charged with the following:

F3 Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer

S Reckless Driving

M2 Recklessly Endangering Another Person

S Operating Vehicle Without Required Financial Responsibility

S Disregard Traffic Lane (Prohibited) S Drive An Unregistered Vehicle

S Drive Wrong Way

He was released from the Adams County Prison after one night on $7,500 in bail.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 25 at 11 a.m.

