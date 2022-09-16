Woman Smacks Pennsylvania State Trooper In Head With Coffee Mug: Police

A state trooper was hit in the head with a coffee on Saturday, Sept. 10, police say.

A pair of troopers were called a report of "possible domestic and criminal mischief" in the 2600 block of Second Avenue in Koppel Borough just before 1:40 a.m., Pennsylvania state police said in a statement the following week.

Nicole Beasley, 42, of Rochester, was told not to enter the residence as Trooper Arendosh was questioning Sue Naughton, 64, of Vero Beach, Florida, according to the release.

But Beasley ignored the request and tried to enter the home, so Trooper Weitzell "grabbed her arm to physically prevent her from entering the residence," as stated n the release.

She reacted by spinning around and striking the Weitzell in the head with a coffee mug she was holding, according to the release.

The condition of Weitzell was not released.

Beasley was released from county prison that same day on $30,000 in bail, court records show.

She has been charged with a felony for Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause or causes bodily injury to designated individuals, two misdemeanors for Simple Assault and Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforcement, as well as a simply offense charge for Harassment - Subject Other to Physical Contact, court documents detail.

Her preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Nov. 7 at 8:45 a.m., according to her court docket.

Naughton was cited for criminal mischief at the scene, police state in the release.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Adams and receive free news updates.