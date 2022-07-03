White Supremacist Group That Frequents PA Marches Through Boston Ahead Of July 4

A white supremacist group known for its "flash demonstrations" and unannounced protests marched through Downtown Boston ahead of July 4, the Boston Herald reports.

Carrying flags with a version of the symbol representing Benito Mussolini's National Fascist Party and shields, the nearly 100 marchers were believed to have been part of neo-fascist hate group Patriot Front, according to the paper.

A Black male was injured during an alleged confrontation with the group at Stuart and Dartmouth streets around 1:25 p.m.

"Not your home, not your family, not your liberty," one protestor shouted into a bullhorn outside of the Boston Library the paper said. "There you will be alone with your safety in a rotted world.”

Patriot Front split from the Vanguard Act In 2017, and believes that their ancestors conquered America and bequeathed it to them, and no one else, the ADL website says.

Last year, its propaganda targeted Jewish institutions in Rockville, MD, Washington DC and Massachusetts.

According to the ADL, Patriot Front held the following "flash demonstrations" or unplanned protests:

Washington, D.C., Dec. 4, 2021: An estimated 100 members marched down the National Mall carrying riot shields, a banner reading "Victory or Death," and Patriot Front flags.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 3, 2021: An estimated 150 members marched through Center City Philadelphia from Penske moving trucks. It ended in a counter-protest.

Washington, D.C, Jan. 29, 2021

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Nov. 7, 2020:

Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, May 25, 2020: Approximately 21 members held a flash demonstration in Gettysburg Memorial Park.

Washington, D.C., Jan. 24, 2020: Members of Patriot Front demonstrated at a pro-life rally in Washington D.C.

Washington, D.C, Feb. 8, 2020: More than 100 members held a flash demonstration marching down the National Mall in Washington D.C.

Rockville, Maryland, Nov. 12, 2017: Patriot Front flyers were pasted to the door and mailbox of the Montgomery County Republican Party Headquarters.

Locals voiced their thoughts on Twitter.

City officials condemned the march on social media.

