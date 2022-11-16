Wanted Maryland Felons Lead Pennsylvania State Police On Wild Chase Following Robbery

A Baltimore group of shoplifters— including wanted felonies— led police on a wild chase in Pennsylvania, authorities say.

Pennsylvania state police were first called to the retail theft at the Under Armour store on Gettysburg Village Drive on Nov. 11 around 3:30 p.m., according to the court documents obtained by Daily Voice.

When police arrived they saw six people in dark clothing wearing medical masks fleeing the store while throwing stolen merchandise, according to the criminal complaint.

The group all attempted to fit into a 2007 silver/grey Infiniti G35 with the Maryland license plate 8EW715, the police detailed in the court documents.

One woman, later identified as Keira Antonique-Sharlis Knox, was shoved out of the car as they blew past the police. Knox then led troopers on a foot chase, before she was apprehended and gave authorities a fake name, but fingerprinting later identified her as someone wanted on three warrants for unknown charges in Maryland.

More troopers followed the Infiniti that was now going 60 mph in a parking lot, eventually, troopers cleared the area and blocked it off from the public. Then, troopers used a precision immobilization technique to stop the vehicle.

All five people hopped out and three were caught after a brief foot chase.

The Infiniti later was located and discovered to have been stolen from Baltimore, according to the police.

Knox was charged with felony retail theft, evading arrest, flight to avoid apprehension, and false identification. She has been held at the Adams County Prison court records show.

Darnjai Raheem, 24, was charged with felony retail theft, evading arrest, and conspiracy to commit theft and was then released on $5,000 bail. His preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Christopher A. Snyder on Nov. 23, according to his court docket.

Raheem was previously involved in a $10,000 "grab and go" theft at Dick’s Sporting Goods on Jonestown Road in Lower Paxton Township in 2019, as ABC27 reported at the time.

Martray McNair was charged with retail theft, evading arrest, and conspiracy to commit theft and was held in the Adams County Prison on $5,000 bail court records show.

McNair was previously arrested as part of a drug ring in Baltimore in 2020, according to city police as WJZ previously reported.

Jennia Patricia Melvin, 28, was charged with retail theft, evading arrest, and conspiracy to commit theft. Melvin, of Baltimore, was released on $5,000 bail.

Two of the suspects remain at large and police are continuing to investigate to identify them.

