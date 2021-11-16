'Underwear Is Not Part Of Dress Code' PA Attorney Charged For Taking Off Pants In Court Complex

A Pennsylvania attorney has been charged after he partially disrobed at a court complex, according to a police release.

Jeffrey Lawrence Pollock, 59, of the Squirrel Hill neighborhood in Pittsburgh, was charged with disorderly conduct for removing his pants at the Family Division Complex on Wednesday around 1 p.m., according to a release by the Allegheny County sheriff's department.

It all started when Pollock arrived in security and every time he went through the magnetometers the machines went out, according to the release.

He told security that "his suspenders were the cause of the alert and that he could not take them off. Building Guards continued to ask him to walk through until the alerts stopped," the release states.

As tense discussion ensued between the guards and Pollock, he unhooked his suspenders, removed his pants and placed them in the bin to go through the metal detector.

It is unclear if he successfully went through the detector without setting it off.

Since Pollock was standing in the middle of the Family Division Rotunda wearing only his shirt and underwear, sheriff’s deputies "were notified of this unusual behavior and took Pollock into custody," the release states.

"The Sheriff’s Office would like to forewarn anyone who attends the Family Court Division that visible underwear is not part of the dress code," according to the release.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge Kim Berkeley Clark on Jan. 20 at 9:15 a.m., according to his court docket.

