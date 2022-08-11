Suspects At-Large After Brutally Bashing Man's Head With Cider Blocks In Chambersburg: Police

Two juveniles have been arrested and three men remain at-large following the brutal beat of a man in Chambersburg, authorities say.

Chambersburg police were called to a report of an assault in the 100 block of Lincoln West on Monday, Nov. 7 at 6:30 p.m., according to a release by the department.

Upon arrival the police found a man with "serious head injuries" who had been assaulted by "a group of five males who repeatedly struck him with pieces of a cinder block," the police state in the release.

Two boys were arrested at the scene, but three other suspects fled prior to the police's arrival.

"The persons shown in these photos may have information relevant to an ongoing police investigation. They are persons of interest, but not necessarily a suspect at this time," the police say.

Anyone with information that can assist the police in identifying or locating these persons, is asked to contact the Borough of Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131.

