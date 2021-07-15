Steelers QB Dwanye Haskins Domestically Assaulted By Wife, Loses Tooth, Las Vegas Police Say

Pittsburgh Steelers' Quarterback Dwayne Haskins’ wife, Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins, was arrested on domestic assault earlier this month, according to multiple outlets.

The couple got into a fight in their hotel room at The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas over their plans for the evening, according Las Vegas police.

Haskins and his friends supposedly went to a nightclub without waiting for Gondrezick-Haskins and her friends, who had been at a performance.

When the fight escalated, Gondrezick-Haskins punched her husband in the mouth, breaking a tooth.

The couple had not publicly shared that they had married in March, they previous only said that they were engaged. This weekend in Vegas was supposed to be their vow renewal and celebration with friends and family, according to a statement Haskins made to police.

Gondrezick-Haskins is the daughter of NBA player Grant Gondrezick and sister of WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick, according to The Focus.

Haskins was taken to a local hospital for his facial injuries.

His missing tooth was found on the hotel room floor by police.

Haskins also suffered a split lip, "She hit me and cut my lip open...I want her out of my room," Haskins told a security officer at The Cosmopolitan following the incident, according to KLAS.

Gondrezick-Haskins has been charged with a felony for battery and domestic violence resulting in bodily harm stemming from the alleged altercation on July 3.

Haskins-Gondrezick's preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 3.

Despite the injuries the couple is still together. Haskins shared a photo of himself and his wife on Sunday saying, "Couldn’t make you wait forever, for forever. This is forever."

This is the latest drama for Haskins, who previous played on Washington's team but was fined $40,000 and released from his contract after two seasons when he violated COVID-19 protocols by partying without a mask

Haskins signed a one-year, $850,000 deal with the Steelers in January.

