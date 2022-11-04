Son MedEvac'd After Stabbing By 75-Year-Old Dad, Pennsylvania State Police Say

'I brought him into this world. I might as well take him out of it," 75-year-old, James Westley Suman Jr. told authorities when they asked if he wanted to kill his son when he stabbed him on Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Pennsylvania state police.

State police in Kittanning were called to the reported stabbing in the 1100 block of Washington Street, Parks Township around 7:40 p.m., according to a release by the police.

Police arrived to find that the elder Suman had stabbed his son in the heat of an argument, the release details.

His 53-year-old son was flown to UPMC Presbyterian to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, the release states.

By the time the complaint was filed his injuries appear to have been determined to be non-life threatening and police say "he is expected to survive."

Suman has been charged with two felonies for criminal attempt- criminal homicide, aggravated assault- attempts to cause or causes bodily injury with a deadly weapon; a misdemeanor for simple assault; and a summary offense for harassment, according to his latest court docket.

Both men have criminal records with the elder Suman having a history of DUI at the highest rate, pleaded guilty twice, and serving probation.

Whereas the younger Suman also served probation for charges related to stalking, prowling, threat, and resisting arrest in multiple cases starting in 1998.

The nature of the argument is unclear that led to the stabbing is not immediately clear.

Suman has been held in the Armstrong County Jail after failing to post $250,000, and his preliminary hearing for this stabbing is set before Magisterial District Judge James Andring on Nov. 16 at 1 p.m.

