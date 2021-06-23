Contact Us
Adams Daily Voice serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
Adams Daily Voice serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp

Severe Storm Damages Historic Fence At Gettysburg National Cemetery

Jillian Pikora
Early photograph of the historic Gettysburg National Cemetery.
Early photograph of the historic Gettysburg National Cemetery. Photo Credit: Wikipedia-- Public Domain

The historic fence surrounding the national cemetery in Gettysburg was damaged due to severe weather.

Several trees at the cemetery were damaged during the storm earlier in the week.

At least one hemlock tree fell on the fence-- bending the fence.

The national Park Service has previously stated that the cemetery is scheduled for repairs in the coming years but with the recent damage that will probably be moved up.

The fence used at the cemetery was donated from Washington, DC in the 1800s.

Historical societies and reenactment groups have already posted on social media about plans to raise funds to rehab the cemetery after the storm damage.

