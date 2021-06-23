Severe Storm Damages Historic Fence At Gettysburg National Cemetery

The historic fence surrounding the national cemetery in Gettysburg was damaged due to severe weather.

Several trees at the cemetery were damaged during the storm earlier in the week.

At least one hemlock tree fell on the fence-- bending the fence.

The national Park Service has previously stated that the cemetery is scheduled for repairs in the coming years but with the recent damage that will probably be moved up.

The fence used at the cemetery was donated from Washington, DC in the 1800s.

Historical societies and reenactment groups have already posted on social media about plans to raise funds to rehab the cemetery after the storm damage.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.