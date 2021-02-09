Roads Flooded In Central Pennsylvania By Hurricane Ida [Videos]

Multiple creeks throughout central Pennsylvania overflowed causing roads to temporarily close.

The Swatara Creek was already four feet over its normal level, which contributed to one person drowning last weekend, as Daily Voice previously reported.

It is estimated that it took on several more feet of water, leading it to over flow onto nearby roads on Wednesday night.

Swatara Creek Park in South Hanover Twp Posted by Michael Scott Brulo on Wednesday, September 1, 2021

In Hanover Township the Conestoga Creek also overflowed into nearby roads and the Green Valley Swimming and Sports Club.

Not a good day at Green Valley. As of 8:00 tonight Hurricane Ida delivered 30" of water in the Snack Bar, the picnic... Posted by Green Valley Swimming Pool & Sports Club on Wednesday, September 1, 2021

Fortunately, the water receeded before it could sweep away the car, however, it did get high enough where there's a decent chance at interior water damage. Hope they had good floor liners or insurance. https://t.co/SCrJrdkrcR — Elan Azriel (@elanazriel) September 2, 2021

Over in York, Tyler Run Creek overflowed into the roads, but receded before anyone was swept away.

The Susquehanna River also started to rise to near to capacity.

Heavy rains also closed and slow traffic in many areas of downtown and midtown Harrisburg.

Route 222 also flooded between Oregon Pike & Brownstown and was still closed during morning traffic on Thursday.

Crews have responded to multiple calls already overnight including 2 water rescues on Route 222. The latest water... Posted by West Earl Fire Station 29 on Thursday, September 2, 2021

