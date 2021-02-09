Contact Us
Adams Daily Voice serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
Roads Flooded In Central Pennsylvania By Hurricane Ida [Videos]

Jillian Pikora
Route 222 flooding by Hurricane Ida.
Route 222 flooding by Hurricane Ida. Photo Credit: West Earl Township Fire Department

Multiple creeks throughout central Pennsylvania overflowed causing roads to temporarily close.

The Swatara Creek was already four feet over its normal level, which contributed to one person drowning last weekend, as Daily Voice previously reported.

It is estimated that it took on several more feet of water, leading it to over flow onto nearby roads on Wednesday night.

In Hanover Township the Conestoga Creek also overflowed into nearby roads and the Green Valley Swimming and Sports Club.

Over in York, Tyler Run Creek overflowed into the roads, but receded before anyone was swept away.

The Susquehanna River also started to rise to near to capacity.

Heavy rains also closed and slow traffic in many areas of downtown and midtown Harrisburg.

Route 222 also flooded between Oregon Pike & Brownstown and was still closed during morning traffic on Thursday.

