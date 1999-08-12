RECOGNIZE HIM? Gettysburg Police Search For Man Wanted After Bank Robbed 2X In 2 Months

A Gettysburg bank has been robbed for the second time in as many months.

Gettysburg police were called to the scene shortly after the second robbery occurred at the BB&T Bank located at 29 North Washington Street on Aug. 9 shortly after 1 p.m.

The bank had previously been robbed as part of a spree on in June by Nicholas Cahill-Lane, 31, and Ashley Lanham, 27, of Frederick, Maryland, according to Howard County police.

That time, the robbers wore ski masks and witnesses saw hundreds of bills blow out of a box as they rushed to their vehicle to flee the scene.

The pair were arrested later that week in Maryland.

Nicholas Cahill-Lane and Ashley Lanham. Howard County Police

They were charged with robbery and theft in Maryland. Charges in Pennsylvania are pending at the time of publishing.

Monday's robbery involved a "heavy-set" White Male wearing a hoodie with burgundy sleeves, with the word “Reebok” across the front, blue Jeans, black hat and a black medical face mask entered the bank, presented a note claiming to be armed and demanded money.

After his demands were met, he fled the bank with an undetermined amount of cash through the doors facing Washington Street.

He was last seen running westbound along Racehorse Alley.

Multiple police agencies responded to assist including Cumberland Township Police, Pa State Police, the GNMP Rangers and PA State Game Commission.

No one was injured or harmed in either robbery.

Anyone who can identify the suspect in the photos or who may have witnessed the crime is asked to contact the Gettysburg Borough Police through the Adams County Dispatch center at (717) 334-8101.

