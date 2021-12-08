Priest Dismissed For Sexual Misconduct Caught Filming Boy In PA Target Bathroom: Report

A former priest who was dismissed for sexual misconduct has been arrested for taking a video of a child in a Target bathroom, according to police and court documents.

Paul G. Spisak, 77, of Pittsburgh, told police he was "just playing solitaire" but later admitted to filming the 13-year-old boy through a crack in the bathroom stall of Pittsburgh’s East Liberty neighborhood Target Tuesday, according to a report by WPXI.

Spisak has been charged with the following according to his court docket:

F2 Photograph/Film/Depicting on Computer Sex Act - Knowingly or Permitting Child

F3 Sexual Abuse of Children- Possession of Child Porn

M3 Invasion of Privacy - view, photograph, etc. person without consent

Spisak was dismissed from the church in Feb. 22, 2002, but is a resident of Saint John Vianney Manor, “any violation of the conditions of his residence would lead to his removal from that residence,” Officials with the Diocese of Pittsburgh told WPXI in a statement.

Spisak was first publicly accused of sexual misconduct by a Pennsylvania Grand Jury in Aug. 2018, according to court documents. He previously was found in possession of “gay and sadomasochistic porn... along with questionable pics of Spisak with two different teen boys,” in Oct. 1998, as stated in court documents.

He is also accused of abusing a boy in the 1980s during a trip, according to court records.

His last arrest for this sort of conduct was at a mall where he allegedly videotaped a man using a urinal in May 2003, according to court documents. At that time Spisak told police to the act and said he had a ”sexual fixation with the male buttocks,” as stated in the court documents.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge Kim Berkeley Clark on Dec. 22 at 1 p.m., according to his latest court docket.

