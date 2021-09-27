Pennsylvania State Trooper, Army Reservist, Charged With Felony

A Pennsylvania State Trooper and Army Reservist has been arrested and is facing multiple charges including a felony.

Dustin Eric Schumacher, 30, of Clayville, was arrested following a disturbance call in Claysville Borough, Washington County on Monday, according to state police.

Dustin Eric Schumacher. KDKA CBS 2

Trooper Schumacher enlisted in the state police in April 2016.

He is a graduated of the 146th cadet class.

He worked patrolling a section of Troop B, Belle Vernon.

Trooper Schumacher faces the following charges:

F2 Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause or causes bodily injury to designated individuals

M2 Resisting Arrest/Other Law Enforcement

M3 Disorderly Conduct Hazardous/Physically Offensive

He has been "suspended without pay pending resolution of the criminal charges against him," police said in a statement on Monday.

Trooper Schumacher has been held in Washington County Prison in lieu of $5,000 in bail.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge Robert Redlinger on Oct. 6 at 1 p.m.

