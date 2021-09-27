Contact Us
Adams Daily Voice serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Adams Daily Voice serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp

Nearby Towns

  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Breaking News: Man Busted In Undercover PA Sting Indicted For Sex Assaults Of Unconscious Women
News

Pennsylvania State Trooper, Army Reservist, Charged With Felony

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Dustin Eric Schumacher.
Dustin Eric Schumacher. Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police

A Pennsylvania State Trooper and Army Reservist has been arrested and is facing multiple charges including a felony.

Dustin Eric Schumacher, 30, of Clayville, was arrested following a disturbance call in Claysville Borough, Washington County on Monday, according to state police.

Dustin Eric Schumacher.

KDKA CBS 2

Trooper Schumacher enlisted in the state police in April 2016.

He is a graduated of the 146th cadet class.

He worked patrolling a section of Troop B, Belle Vernon.

Trooper Schumacher faces the following charges:

  • F2 Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause or causes bodily injury to designated individuals
  • M2 Resisting Arrest/Other Law Enforcement
  • M3 Disorderly Conduct Hazardous/Physically Offensive

He has been "suspended without pay pending resolution of the criminal charges against him," police said in a statement on Monday.

Trooper Schumacher has been held in Washington County Prison in lieu of $5,000 in bail.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge Robert Redlinger on Oct. 6 at 1 p.m. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Adams Daily Voice!

Serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.