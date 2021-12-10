PA Proud Boy Offices Raided By FBI

The FBI raided the offices of the Proud Boys’ Philadelphia chapter and home of the vice president on Friday, as first reported by the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Aaron Whallon Wolkind, 37, of Newark, Delaware, was awoken by more than a dozen FBI agents in riot gear ordering him to exit his home via loudspeaker on Friday around 4 a.m., according to his lawyer Jonathon Moseley.

Upon his exit from the residence, Wolkind was handcuffed but not arrested or charged.

FBI agents then “took all of his computer and computer devices and phones, including an old broken phone,” Moseley said.

Zach Rehl, the self-described president of the Philadelphia Proud Boys, who is another client of Moseley, is being held in Philadelphia for his role in the Capital Riot on Jan. 6.

Moseley recently filed a motion for bail for Rehl citing lack of evidence.

He believes the raid on Wolkind's home is an attempt to gather evidence to keep Rehl in custody.

Wolkind has cooperated with the FBI in the past, which is why Moseley and his client were surprised by the raid but not the lack of charges.

Wolkind as questioned at his home but “refused to say anything without the advice of an attorney,” according to court files by Moseley.

Wolkind is currently on a camping trip, according to Moseley.

You can read the Philadelphia Inquirer's full report here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.