Adams Daily Voice serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
PA Man Missing For Days In Temperatures Below Freezing: Police

Jillian Pikora
James Burdis.
James Burdis. Photo Credit: Adams County Crimestoppers

A man has been missing since Sunday while Pennsylvania is experiencing temperatures below freezing.

The Pennsylvania state police is searching for James Burdis, 58, of Gettysburg, who was reported missing on Monday.

Burdis was reported last seen operating an orange Nissan Altima in the area of The Links at Gettysburg on Sunday, Jan. 9, according to the release by police.

A reward for information that leads to him being located safely has been offered by the Adams County Crimestoppers.

Anyone who has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police, Gettysburg Barracks at 717-334-8111, or the Adams County Crimestoppers hotline at 717-334-8057.

