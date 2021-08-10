PA Man Loses Vaccinated Father, Unvaccinated Son In 36 Hours To COVID

A Pennsylvania man is mourning the loss of both his father and his son who died within 36 hours of each other, according to CNN.

Pittsburgh-area restaurateur Alan Collins Jr. told them his father, Alan Collins Sr., 72, died on Sept. 28 at a Pittsburgh hospital, and his son, Alan David Brown Sr., 35, died Sept. 29.

Brown Sr. was unvaccinated and "still deciding what to do," Collins Jr said to CNN.

Collin’s father had been vaccinated and had recently taken his booster shot. His father had a kidney transplant a few years ago and it might have weakened his immune system, CNN reported.

His father’s case quickly went from mild symptoms to requiring a ventilator, Collins stated.

“He was a good man and he was very loved also,” Collins said. “Anybody who came in contact with him loved him. I’m still getting texts from people that he worked with and people that knew him over the years."

It was just after he returned home following his father’s death, that Collins learned his son, who had been sick for several days, was hospitalized.

Shortly after arriving at the hospital Brown was put on a ventilator. He died the next day, according to CNN.

Brown Sr. is survived by his wife and four children.

“He had a lot to live for, believe me, he was a great kid. He did so much for the public,” Collins said of his son. “He’s a good man. A very, very good father.”

A GoFundMe campaign page has been launched to cover funeral costs and to help Brown’s wife care for their children.

Alan was a football fan and music lover. "He enjoyed watching the Steelers and Pitt, and could often be found tailgating on the weekend during football season. He also loved Lebron James and Nike Lebron tennis shoes. Because of his love for tennis shoes, Alan founded the Facebook group Kicks on Flame (KOFP), the largest shoe group in Pittsburgh," Brown’s mother-in-law, organized the fundraiser, wrote on the campaign page.

She also post two updates to thank donors and urge people to wear masks and get vaccinated following update, “I pray no one has to live this nightmare.”

Collins said he is overwhelmed by the support he’s gotten from the community, “My heart is so full of love and joy from all these people that are giving their support to me and my family right now," he said.

