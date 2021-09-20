PA Dad-To-Be Shoots 3 Guests At Baby Shower, Authorities Say

Three people were shot at a baby shower during a fight about gifts, local police say.

Police in Lower Burrell, were called to an active shooting at the Kinloch Fire Department on Saturday just after 6 p.m.

Upon arrival officers learned it was “not an active shooter situation but rather an isolated family incident during a baby shower,” city police said in a Facebook post on the department's page.

The father-to-be got into an argument with a woman who wanted him to transport the gifts from the baby shower, according to the criminal complaint.

The preliminary police investigation shows the father-to-be, later identified as Isiah Jumaane Hampton, 25, of Arnold, became verbally abusive towards a woman who offered to transport the gifts from the party.

During the argument, the woman slapped his face, prompting Hampton to shove her.

Three men intervened, as Hampton fell to the ground, but Hampton pulled at a gun.

A 23-year-old man, a 19-year-old woman (not the one he was arguing with), and a 16-year-old boy were shot.

The woman was shot as the men tried to take the gun from Hampton's hand.

The 9mm semi-automatic was placed on a bar in the fire department hall, where it later was taken in as police evidence.

Two of the victims were taken to Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh and the other to Forbes Hospital in Monroeville.

None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening, according to the police.

Hampton left the firehall with the mother of his unborn child following the incident.

He was located minutes after the police arrived and he surrendered without incident, according to Lower Burrell police Chief John Marhefka.

He has been charged with the following:

F1 Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause serious bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference (2 Counts)

F2 Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause or causes bodily injury with a deadly weapon

M2 Recklessly Endangering Another Person

He has been held in the Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge Cheryl J. Peck-Yakopec for Sept. 28 at 3:15 p.m.

