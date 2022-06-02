PA Corrections Lieutenant, Mom Found Dead In Woods, Suspect Killed By Police In VA: Authorities

A corrections lieutenant was found dead in the woods in central Pennsylvania hours after her suspected killer was shot dead by police in Virginia, authorities say.

Pennsylvania state police were sent, for an undisclosed reason, to the home of Kyline C. (maiden name Keefer) Avey in the 8900 block of McClays Mill Road, Lurgan Township around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, according to a release by the police.

No one was found in the home, and police soon learned that the 41-year-old woman who lived there had "not been seen or heard from in several days," police say.

Based on those "suspicious circumstances" they investigated and found a woman's body in the woods nearby, the release states.

Avery— a mom and correction lieutenant at Franklin County Prison for over 10 years, according to her social media — died from multiple gunshot wounds and a homicide investigation was launched by PSP Troop H Major Crimes Unit with the assistance of the county coroner's office and the district attorney's office.

A suspect was quickly identified as Derrick Avey, 42, also of Newburg— their familial relationship, if any, is unknown—but he had been shot dead by police in Virginia around 12:30 p.m. earlier that same day, according to police in Virginia.

A Hopewell Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a slow-speed chase of Avey, who drove a 2016 Ford Explorer, eventually coming to an end at the intersection of Temple Avenue and River Road in Prince George County, when he "pulled up to the police vehicles and confronted the officers with a firearm," Virginia state police said in a statement to the media.

The City of Hopewell Police Officers and an Alcohol Tobacco Firearm Special Agent opened fire and he died at the scene, according to Virginia state police.

Virginia state police are continuing to investigate the officer-involved shooting.

Autopsy results are pending in both cases.

