Orphan Girl 'Meeting Boy She Met Online' Goes Missing: State Police

16-year-old Jasmine Vought has been missing ever since she left her residence to go "meet up with a boy she met online," authorities say.

Vought had been living at Hoffman Homes located at 815 Orphanage Road, Littlestown, was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 15 around 11:30 a.m., according to a release.

She was wearing a black coat and carrying a black backpack when the left to meet the boy, shortly afterward a light orange-colored station wagon, possibly a Volkswagen was seen in the area being driven by a younger male with black hair, state police detail in the release.

Vought is described as being 5'3" tall, weighing 185 lbs, having brown hair with red highlights, and brown eyes.

Anyone who has any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact PSP Gettysburg at 717-334-8111 or the Adams County Crimestoppers hotline at 717-334-8057.

