NWS: Tornado Watch Issued In Central Pennsylvania As Part Of Severe Weather Pattern

A tornado watch has been issued in Central Pennsylvania by the National Weather Service.

The following counties are included in the watch on Wednesday until 8 p.m.:

Adams

Bedford

Berks

Blair

Cambria

Cameron

Carbon

Centre

Chester

Clearfield

Clinton

Columbia

Cumberland

Dauphin

Elk

Franklin

Fulton

Huntingdon

Juniata

Lackawanna

Lancaster

Lebanon

Lehigh

Luzerne

Lycoming

Mifflin

Monroe

Montour

Northampton

Northumberland

Perry

Schuylkill

Snyder

Somerset

Sullivan

Union

Wyoming

York

West Virginia and Maryland also had several countries under the watch.

The watch was issued Wednesday morning as part of a series of weather alerts including a severe weather warning and a flash flood warning/watch issued across the state.

No end times were provided on the additional watches and warnings.

Widespread heavy rain of 1 to 3 inches, with localized amounts possibly exceeding 5 inches, is expected from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred.

Rapid runoff from the heavy rain will lead to poor drainage flooding and fast rises on area streams and creeks. Widespread river flooding is not expected at this time. However, some smaller creeks could exceed their banks.

NWS recommends the public monitor forecasts and seek higher ground if flash floods occur.

