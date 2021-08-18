Contact Us
Adams Daily Voice serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
Adams Daily Voice serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp

  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
NWS: Tornado Watch Issued In Central Pennsylvania As Part Of Severe Weather Pattern

Jillian Pikora
Tornado Watch Map.
Tornado Watch Map. Photo Credit: Twitter- NWS State College

A tornado watch has been issued in Central Pennsylvania by the National Weather Service.

The following counties are included in the watch on Wednesday until 8 p.m.:

  • Adams 
  • Bedford
  • Berks
  • Blair
  • Cambria
  • Cameron
  • Carbon
  • Centre
  • Chester
  • Clearfield
  • Clinton
  • Columbia
  • Cumberland 
  • Dauphin       
  • Elk
  • Franklin
  • Fulton
  • Huntingdon
  • Juniata
  • Lackawanna
  • Lancaster
  • Lebanon
  • Lehigh
  • Luzerne
  • Lycoming
  • Mifflin
  • Monroe
  • Montour
  • Northampton
  • Northumberland
  • Perry
  • Schuylkill
  • Snyder
  • Somerset
  • Sullivan
  • Union
  • Wyoming
  • York

West Virginia and Maryland also had several countries under the watch.

The watch was issued Wednesday morning as part of a series of weather alerts including a severe weather warning and a flash flood warning/watch issued across the state.

No end times were provided on the additional watches and warnings.

Widespread heavy rain of 1 to 3 inches, with localized amounts possibly exceeding 5 inches, is expected from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred.

Rapid runoff from the heavy rain will lead to poor drainage flooding and fast rises on area streams and creeks. Widespread river flooding is not expected at this time. However, some smaller creeks could exceed their banks.

NWS recommends the public monitor forecasts and seek higher ground if flash floods occur.

