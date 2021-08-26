North Carolina Shooter Commits Suicide While Fleeing From Police In Pennsylvania

A man wanted for attempted murder in North Carolina has died in a bizarre series of events in Pennsylvania.

Taylor Jeffrey Johnson, 24, of North Carolina fatally shot himself in Pennsylvania after fleeing from police.

Johnson shot a woman in her 20s, thought to be his ex-girlfriend, multiple times inside an apartment at in the 6000 block of Pebble View Drive in the Bacarra luxury apartment complex off Farm Gate Road, near Cary Towne Center and Interstate 40 in Cary, North Carolina on Tuesday around 10:55 p.m., according to area police.

The shooting was believed to be the result of a domestic dispute and the police state the public was not at risk.

The woman was transported to an area hospital and she was listed in stable condition on Wednesday.

Johnson appears to have thought he killed the woman and went on the run, for some unknown reason that led him to Pennsylvania.

He lead state police in Adams County Pennsylvania on a chase, both by vehicle and on foot, which became an armed standoff that concluded when he shot and killed himself.

The pursuit started on Route 234 just before 3 p.m.

ADAMS Co: police incident in the area of 15/234. 234 Heidlersburg Rd is shut down from Lake Meade Rd. to Old Harrisburg Rd. AVOID THE AREA. — Trooper Megan Ammerman (@PSPTroopHPIO) August 25, 2021

Spikes were put on the roadway so Johnson fled on foot.

Police shut down Route 15, Route 234/Heidlersburg Road from Lake Meade Road to Old Harrisburg Road in Tyrone Township to create a perimeter.

He was spotted by police around 7:30 p.m., but when he saw the police he shot himself.

Despite life saving efforts, Johnson died from his injuries at the scene.

No one made contact with Johnson prior to the shooting.

No other injuries were reported.

Further details on this incident have not been released as of the time of this publication.

