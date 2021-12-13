Contact Us
Mennonite Disaster Service, PA Task Force 1 Members Set To Kentucky For Hurricane Relief

Jillian Pikora
Tornado damage in Kentucky.
Tornado damage in Kentucky. Photo Credit: Facebook (Mennonite Disaster Service)

Members of The Pennsylvania Task Force 1 Urban Search & Rescue have been deployed to Kentucky to assist in response and recovery efforts after the deadly tornadoes over the weekend, according to a statement released by Gov. Tom Wolf.

“Waking up to see the terrible images of destruction in Kentucky and other states doesn’t compare to living it,” Gov. Wolf said. “As always, Pennsylvanians stand ready to help Americans in need and we will provide whatever assistance is needed in the days and weeks to come.”

PA-TF 1 is one of 28 teams that are part of the National Urban Search and Rescue Response System.

This team is sponsored by the Philadelphia Fire Department.

Lancaster County's Mennonite Disaster Service has also sent volunteer crews to assist, according to the organization's social media.

The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency is monitoring the Emergency Management Assistance Compact system for requests for assistance, according to Wolf.

