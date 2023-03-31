Man Wanted In Two States Flees From Bicycle Stop On US 15 In Gettysburg: PSP

A 61-year-old man wanted in Texas and Georgia is wanted after fleeing from a bicycle stop along US 15 in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania State Police announced on Friday, March 31, 2023.

Raymond Lloyd Bull had been living in Gettysburg prior being stopped by the police while riding his bicycle heading south on the highway at just after midnight on Thursday, March 30, according to the PSP release.

Bull first gave the troopers a false identity, but as soon as they figured out his really name and learned of the "multiple warrants in Texas and Georgia," he took off on foot, the police stated in the release.

He headed into a wooded area and was not found.

The Pennsylvania State Police have obtained a warrant for his arrest on the following charges:

A felony for flight to avoid apprehension, trial, or punish, as well as three misdemeanors for evading arrest or detention on foot, theft property lost etc. by mistake, and resisting arrest, according to his court docket.

If you know of Bull's whereabouts contact PSP.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Adams and receive free news updates.