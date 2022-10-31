Man Shot Dead By Pennsylvania State Police

A man has been shot dead by Pennsylvania state police in Allegheny County on Monday, Oct. 31, authorities say.

State police were called to "an incident in the area of Shamrock Lane in Fawn Township," Trooper Black said in a statement around 7:40 a.m.

"PSP encountered an armed subject, at which time the subject presented a firearm. The armed subject failed to commands from PSP members," the statement reads.

Police responded by shooting him, but the details were not released.

He succumbed to his injuries, but it is unclear if he died at the scene or at a hospital.

Troop D's Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area, but this is believed to be an isolated incident, and "there is no threat to public safety," state police say.

Additional details are expected to be released. Follow Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Adams and receive free news updates.