Man In Stolen Vehicle With 3 Kidnapped Kids Leads Pennsylvania State Police On High-Speed Chase

A 7, 12, and a 14-year-old boy were allegedly kidnapped by a man in a stolen vehicle in a Walmart parking lot in Gettysburg, on Sunday, Nov. 20, according to a release by the Pennsylvania state police the following evening.

44-year-old Jason Harris of York Springs supposedly hopped into the car— while under the influence— at a Walmart located at 1270 York Road.

It is unclear if Harris initially realized the children were inside the207 Toyota Rav4 as he took off at a high rate of speed on US 15— but somehow one of the children got a cellphone and called 911, giving the operator their locations during the chase.

It is clear at some point he acknowledge the children in the vehicle as he was heard by the operator refusing to slow down as the children pleaded with him.

Troopers Buddy Meier and Brandon Black began the pursuit as an auto theft but as Harris sped out of Adams County into York County they were alerted that this was also a kidnapping.

The Troopers were able to box the car in and arrest Harris.

All three children in the backseat of the car were unharmed.

Harris has been charged with kidnapping, endangering the welfare of a child, theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing and eluding a police officer, and DUI-related offenses.

He's been held in the Adams County Prison in lieu $50,000 in bail with a preliminary hearing set before of Magisterial District Judge Tony J. Little on Nov. 30 at 11 a.m., according to his latest court docket.

Harris has a lengthy criminal record mostly for traffic violations, theft, and DUI.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Adams and receive free news updates.