Man Crushed To Death At PA Loading Dock, Police Launch Homicide Investigation

A man has died after he was crushed between a trailer and a loading dock in western Pennsylvania, police say.

Emergency crews were called to a report of a man pinned behind a trailer in the 400 block of Nixon Road, Cheswick, Harmar Township around 10:41 a.m. on Monday, June 6, according to a release by Allegheny County police.

Police arrived to find the man “pinned between a trailer and a loading dock,” as stated in the release.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

Homicide detectives and collision reconstruction officers have launched an investigation into this deadly incident.

The man's identity and the name of the company where this happened have not been released.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

