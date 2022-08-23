Kidnapper For Hire Slams Into Police Car With Victim In Vehicle: Reports

"I kidnapped her, she had nothing to do with it," a kidnapper for hire told police after slamming into a cruiser— with a woman in tow— ending a police pursuit in western Pennsylvania, authorities say.

Police first attempted a traffic stop of Alando Derrick Brooks, 29, of McKeesport, for driving 59 mph in a 35 mph zone on East Pittsburgh-McKeesport Boulevard around 7 p.m. on Monday, August 22, multiple media outlets report citing an affidavit filed by police.

Brooks "swerved in and out of traffic and drove down several streets until his car collided with the police cruiser," WTAE reports.

When he was taken into custody on Hyer Avenue, according to WPXI.

He has supposedly held the woman at gunpoint and forced her into the car, the outlet reports citing court documents.

"Brooks told police the woman’s ex-boyfriend had hired him to kidnap her. He said the incident happened at a gas station, and that he was going to take her to an abandoned building in McKeesport," WTAE states in its report siting the same court documents.

Brooks has been charged with two felonies for fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and aggravated assault by vehicle, two misdemeanors for driving under the influence and unlawful restraint, as well as four summary charges including reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, obedience to traffic-control devices, driving on roadways laned for traffic, according to court documents.

He has been denied bail as he "poses a danger to the community which can't be addressed by other means" and has been held in the Allegheny County Jail, court records show.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Roxanne Sakoian Eichler at 12 p.m. on Sept. 1, according to his latest court docket.

He was wanted on a warrant for terroristic threats and simple assault as of August 12, according to another court docket.

Brooks has a lengthy court record for charges ranging from drugs and retail theft to harassment and illegal gun process, the latter of which pleaded guilty to and he served prison time, court records detail.

