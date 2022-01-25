Contact Us
Jackknifed Tractor-Trailer Halts Traffic Along Part Of I-81

Jillian Pikora
The road near the crash.
The road near the crash. Photo Credit: Pennsylvania Department of Transportation

UPDATE: The roadway reopened around 10:20 a.m., according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation maps and traffic cameras.

ORGINAL:

A jackknifed tractor trailer has closed all lanes on Interstate 81 during Tuesday morning commute, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred on I-81 southbound between Exit 29: PA 174 - King Street and Exit 20: PA 997 Scotland Road on Jan. 25 at 9:20 a.m., according to PennDOT.

The crash mainly is causing a back up in the area between Exit 24: Olde Scotland Road and Exit 20: Black Gap Road in Franklin County, based on the traffic cameras.

There is no word on when the roadway will fully reopen.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

