Contact Us
Adams Daily Voice serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Adams Daily Voice serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp

Nearby Towns

  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Breaking News: Ex-Con Trucker Who Sexually Assaulted NJ Woman After PA Crash Gets 20 Years
News

Here's How Much More Rain Is Coming To Pennsylvania, According To NWS

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Severe Weather Predictor Map.
Severe Weather Predictor Map. Photo Credit: Twitter- NWS at State College

A week after Hurricane Ida left thousands without power and streets flooded for days, the National Weather Service is predicting that more rain is heading Pennsylvania. 

Heavy rainfall is possible in both central and eastern Pennsylvania starting Wednesday afternoon.

Eastern Pennsylvania is at a "marginal risk of excessive rainfall," according to NWS.

The majority of areas expected to get rainfall could see total to amounts of less than a tenth of an inch.

Areas that see heavier rains during thunderstorms could see as much as 1.75 inches of rain.

The rain should clear out by Thursday afternoon.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Adams Daily Voice!

Serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.