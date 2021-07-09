Here's How Much More Rain Is Coming To Pennsylvania, According To NWS

A week after Hurricane Ida left thousands without power and streets flooded for days, the National Weather Service is predicting that more rain is heading Pennsylvania.

Heavy rainfall is possible in both central and eastern Pennsylvania starting Wednesday afternoon.

Eastern Pennsylvania is at a "marginal risk of excessive rainfall," according to NWS.

The majority of areas expected to get rainfall could see total to amounts of less than a tenth of an inch.

Areas that see heavier rains during thunderstorms could see as much as 1.75 inches of rain.

The rain should clear out by Thursday afternoon.

