Face Masks Should Be Worn Indoors By Everyone In These PA Counties, CDC Says

Nine counties in Pennsylvania have high COVID-19 positive test rates or substantial community transmission which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says requires all people-- including fully vaccinated people-- to be masked indoors.

This is up from the original six counties falling under the new guidance less than a week ago.

The four counties with high COVID-19 rates are as follows, along with the county vaccination rate for people receiving at least one shot:

Crawford: 53.8%

Warren: 57%

McKean: 61.2%

Armstrong: 63%

The following five counties have substantial community spread, note three of the five counties have vaccination rates below the national average:

Clearfield: 53.9%

Lawrence: 54.1%

Adams: 57.5%

Philadelphia: 72.3%

Northampton: 82.1%

Mask wear indoors is recommended in all nine counties.

These lists are based on CDC data from July 25 through Aug. 1.

