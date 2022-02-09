Ex-Pro Soccer Player Punches Referee In Face During Match In Chambersburg: Police

A former professional soccer player punched a referee in the face during a soccer match in Chambersburg on August 14, 2022, police say.

Chambersburg police were called to the assault at the Nitterhouse Soccer Complex on West Washington Street just before 3 p.m.

"Multiple witnesses and the victim identified Emmanuel Guilavogui-Smith as the person who had just punched a referee in the face during the course of a soccer game," police say.

Guilavogui-Smith, 27, of Concord, New Hampshire was charged for the assault.

He played for the tier two league Seacoast United Phantoms for the 2015-16 season, according to the National Premier Soccer League website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Adams and receive free news updates.