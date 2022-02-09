Contact Us
Adams Daily Voice serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Adams Daily Voice serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Carroll
    serves Eldersburg, Hampstead, Manchester, Mount Airy, Sykesville, Taneytown & Westminster
  • Frederick
    serves Adamstown, Ballenger Creek, Brunswick, Frederick, Green Valley, Linganore, Middletown, Spring Ridge, Thurmont, Urbana & Walkersville
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Washington
    serves Boonsboro, Fountainhead-Orchard Hills, Hagerstown, Halfway, Maugansville, Paramount-Long Meadow, Robinwood & Smithsburg
Breaking News: Steelton Shooter Tracked Down By The FBI, US Marshals
News

Ex-Pro Soccer Player Punches Referee In Face During Match In Chambersburg: Police

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Emmanuel Guilavogui Smith
Emmanuel Guilavogui Smith Photo Credit: Facebook/Emmanuel Guilavogui-Smith

A former professional soccer player punched a referee in the face during a soccer match in Chambersburg on August 14, 2022, police say.

Chambersburg police were called to the assault at the Nitterhouse Soccer Complex on West Washington Street just before 3 p.m.  

"Multiple witnesses and the victim identified Emmanuel Guilavogui-Smith as the person who had just punched a referee in the face during the course of a soccer game," police say.

Guilavogui-Smith, 27, of Concord, New Hampshire was charged for the assault.

He played for the tier two league Seacoast United Phantoms for the 2015-16 season, according to the National Premier Soccer League website. 

to follow Daily Voice Adams and receive free news updates.