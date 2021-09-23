Ex-NFL Player Offers Reward For Pregnant Daughter's Killer

Former NFL and Penn State football player Brandon Short has lost both his daughter and future grand child, now he is offering a reward.
Karli Short, 26, of McKeesport (Allegheny County) was found with a gunshot wound to her head by first responders on the 300 block of 25th Street on Sept. 13, as Daily Voice reported at the time.
Her father, Brandon Short, a former member of the Giants and analyst at Goldman Sachs, is offering a $20,000 reward.
Anyone with information regarding the killing of Karli Short should call 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477).
All tipsters will remain anonymous.
