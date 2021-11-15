Ex-BF Charged In Kidnapping 16-Year-Old GF, Police Say

A 16-year-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped by her boyfriend has been found safe but charges have been filed against her ex-boyfriend, according to police.

Haylee Hobbs, 16, of New Castle, was taken against her will from a residence in the 1800 block of Pennsylvania Avenue on Sunday night around 11:30 p.m., according to New Castle police.

Kidnapping charges have been filed against Carlos Jones, 18, of New Castle, who is an ex-boyfriend of Hobbs, according to police.

Jones has been charged with the following, according to his court docket:

F1 Kidnapping of Minor - Inflict Bodily Injury

F2 Unlawful Restraint of Minor/Not Parent - Risk of Bodily Injury

F2 False Imprisonment of Minor/Not Parent

M2 Recklessly Endangering Another Person

Additional details have not been released as Jones was awaiting arraignment at the time of publishing.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the New Castle Police Department at 724-656-9300.

