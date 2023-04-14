Dan Snyder To Sell Commanders To Group Led By Billionaire 76ers Owner Josh Harris: Reports

White smoke can be seen coming from FedEx field, but there’s no fire.

One day after billionaire Jeff Bezos said he would stay away from the team, the Washington Commanders have reportedly been sold for a record price to a group led by Josh Harris, who owns the Philadelphia 76ers.

The news was first reported by Sportico, Sports Business Journal, and CBS News before it was confirmed by other outlets.

Already the owner of the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and NHL’s New Jersey Devils, Harris’ group has reportedly agreed in principle to purchase the Commanders for $6 billion, shattering the previous record of $4.65 billion for the Denver Broncos.

Harris’ group will continue to have a local connection, as it reportedly will include DC-area billionaire Mitchell Rales, along with NBA legend Magic Johnson, and others.

According to reports, the deal has been agreed upon, but the sale has not been made official. If it goes through, it will then have to be approved by 24 of the 32 NFL owners.

There has been no comment from the Commanders' front office following the reported sale.

Commanders owner Dan Snyder has been looking to sell the team as he fends off multiple lawsuits and investigations regarding an alleged toxic workplace environment and financial misappropriations.

According to reports, the Snyder family had sought around $7 million for the team, slightly more than they stand to gain in the reported deal.

Whenever this, or any sale goes through, the team will unequivocally prove to have been a good investment for Snyder, who has come under fire over the years, but shrewdly purchased the then-Redskins, turned Washington Football Team, turned Commanders for $800 with two partners.

