Contact Us
Adams Daily Voice serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Adams Daily Voice serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp

Nearby Towns

  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Breaking News: NJ State Police Seek PA Driver In Route 78 Road Rage Shooting
News

Coroner ID's Body Found Dead On York Street As Adams Co. Woman

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
York County Coroner's office exterior.
York County Coroner's office exterior. Photo Credit: York County Coroner's office Twitter

York County coroner has identified the woman found dead on a street in York on Wednesday morning.

Melissa Duffy, 44, of 700 block of Edgegrove Road Conewago Township, died of a blunt force trauma to the head in the 300 block of Rose Avenue York City at approximately 8:53 a.m., according to the York County coroner.

Police responded to the reports of a woman's body being found around 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday morning, as Daily Voice previously reported.

The autopsy was conducted Thursday morning at Lehigh valley hospital.

Details that led up to her death have not been released. Follow daily voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Adams Daily Voice!

Serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.