Adams Daily Voice serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
Adams Daily Voice serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp

Coronavirus Closure Of Adams County Restaurant After 6 Employees Test Positive

Jillian Pikora
Gettysburg Eddie's.
A Gettysburg area staple has temporarily closed due to a coronavirus outbreak among the staff.

Gettysburg Eddie's on Steinwehr Avenue has closed its doors after six employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

A waitress was the first to get sick last weekend.

"We followed every mandate, every protocol, the whole pandemic through, didn't have one single positive case," the owner, Bill Wills, told WGAL News 8.

The closure is estimated to cause a loss of $7,000 to $8,000 per day.

