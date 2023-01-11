Contact Us
Child Shot In Pittsburgh: Police

Jillian Pikora
Pittsburgh police
Pittsburgh police

A 14-year-old was found shot inside home in a Pittsburgh in the  Beechview neighborhood on Wednesday, authorities say.

Officers were called to a report of shots fired in the home located on Broadway Avenue on Jan., 11 around 12:10 a.m.

The young teen was shot in the hip and taken to a hospital in stable condition, according to a release by Pittsburgh public safety later that morning

No suspect has been identified.

There is an increased police presence in the area as police investigate.

