Child Shot In Pittsburgh: Police

A 14-year-old was found shot inside home in a Pittsburgh in the Beechview neighborhood on Wednesday, authorities say.

Officers were called to a report of shots fired in the home located on Broadway Avenue on Jan., 11 around 12:10 a.m.

The young teen was shot in the hip and taken to a hospital in stable condition, according to a release by Pittsburgh public safety later that morning

No suspect has been identified.

There is an increased police presence in the area as police investigate.

