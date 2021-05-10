Child Rapist From Alabama Wanted In Pennsylvania, Police Say

A 42-year-old man who was charged with raping a child in Pennsylvania was originally arrested on the run from authorities in Alabama, only to have another warrant issued for his arrest in Pennsylvania, according to court documents.

Matthew Lawrence Romero, of Anniston, Alabama, was charged April 26, 2021 in connection to an incident on Jan. 25, 2010.

Romero was charged with the following:

F1 Rape of Child

F2 Aggravated Indecent Assault - Comp. Less Than 13 Years Old

F3 Indecent Assault Person Less than 13 Years of Age

M1 Corruption Of Minors

F1 Unlawful Contact With Minor - Sexual Offenses

He was arrested on May 17 in Alabama, as reported by abc3340.

Romero was caught shoplifting at a local Walmart in Alabama. He was arrested as a fugitive from justice after authorities checked his background, according to Oxford Police Captain LG Owens.

He was released on a $500,000 unsecured bail on June 30 per an "Agreement between DA and PD," as stated in the court docket.

The case was transferred to the Pennsylvania Common Court of Pleas on July 6, where bail has been revoked or forfeited as of Sept. 27.

A warrant has been issued for Romero's arrest.

If you are him or know of his whereabouts, you are asked to contact police.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.